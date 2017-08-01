Paredes was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.

Paredes will take the place of Brooks Pounders on the roster and in the bullpen. The 22-year-old has impressed at Triple-A (2.45 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 33 innings) and owns a 3.86 ERA and 2:2 K:BB in two appearances (4.2 innings) for the big club this season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast