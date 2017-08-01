Angels' Eduardo Paredes: Rejoins big club
Paredes was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.
Paredes will take the place of Brooks Pounders on the roster and in the bullpen. The 22-year-old has impressed at Triple-A (2.45 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 33 innings) and owns a 3.86 ERA and 2:2 K:BB in two appearances (4.2 innings) for the big club this season.
