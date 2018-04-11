Angels' Eduardo Paredes: Returns to Triple-A
The Angels optioned Paredes to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Paredes was promoted to the majors Sunday to provide bullpen depth for the Angels and he returns to Triple-A after throwing two scoreless innings in Tuesday's win over the Rangers. The move makes room for Jaime Barria, who will be recalled to make his major-league debut in a spot-start Wednesday.
