Paredes was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday.

A roster spot was needed for Thursday's starter, Troy Scribner, and Paredes was the corresponding roster casualty. This comes a day after Paredes earned the loss after allowing three runs to the Rangers in the tenth inning. He'll continue to serve as organizational pitching depth back at Salt Lake, where he owns a 2.45 ERA in 33 innings this season.