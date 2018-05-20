Angels' Eduardo Paredes: Sent back to minors
Paredes was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
The 23-year-old has a 7.71 ERA in 9.1 innings for the Angels so far this season. In a corresponding move, Ian Krol was promoted to take his spot in the bullpen.
