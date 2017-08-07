Paredes was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Paredes tossed 4.1 scoreless innings in his most recent stint with the big club, but he'll head back to Triple-A as the Angels swap him out for a fresh bullpen arm (Jose Alvarez). The 22-year-old has impressed in the minors this season -- compiling a 2.17 ERA and 52 strikeouts across 45.2 innings -- so he'll likely see another shot with the Angels before the season is over.