Angels' Eduardo Paredes: Sent back to minors
Paredes was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Paredes tossed 4.1 scoreless innings in his most recent stint with the big club, but he'll head back to Triple-A as the Angels swap him out for a fresh bullpen arm (Jose Alvarez). The 22-year-old has impressed in the minors this season -- compiling a 2.17 ERA and 52 strikeouts across 45.2 innings -- so he'll likely see another shot with the Angels before the season is over.
More News
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...