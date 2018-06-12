Angels' Eduardo Paredes: Shipped back to Triple-A
Paredes was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Paredes was sent back to the minors to free up a roster spot for Tuesday's starter, Jaime Barria, who was promoted from Triple-A in a corresponding roster move. The 23-year-old reliever owns a brutal 6.97 ERA across 10.1 innings with the Angels this season, though his numbers with the Bees are much more respectable (2.95 ERA across 18.1 frames).
More News
-
Angels' Eduardo Paredes: Brought back to majors•
-
Angels' Eduardo Paredes: Sent back to minors•
-
Angels' Eduardo Paredes: Recalled from Salt Lake•
-
Angels' Eduardo Paredes: Banished to minors•
-
Angels' Eduardo Paredes: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Angels' Eduardo Paredes: Optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.
-
Can you trust these six starters?
Sometimes good pitchers get so far off track that you're just not sure you can trust them anymore....
-
These four hitters are really this good
Generally after a player puts together a hot streak, his numbers are due for a correction,...
-
Fantasy Baseball: Darvish's trade value
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart