Paredes was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Paredes was sent back to the minors to free up a roster spot for Tuesday's starter, Jaime Barria, who was promoted from Triple-A in a corresponding roster move. The 23-year-old reliever owns a brutal 6.97 ERA across 10.1 innings with the Angels this season, though his numbers with the Bees are much more respectable (2.95 ERA across 18.1 frames).

