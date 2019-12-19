Angels' Elliot Soto: Invited to Angels' camp
Soto signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Thursday as a non-roster invitee to spring training, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Soto appeared in 112 games for Triple-A Albuquerque in 2019, where he hit .305/.380/.480 with 10 home runs and 50 RBI. He's yet to make his major-league debut, but he will get the chance to work in big-league camp during spring training and it wouldn't be surprising to see him make his debut sooner rather than later if he remains productive at the Triple-A level.
