Soto is among three players the Angels have selected to be part of their taxi squad, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Soto is not on the 40-man roster, but he has spent the last four seasons at Triple-A and can play multiple infield positions, making him a strong contingency option in case of injury or illness to an active player. As part of the taxi squad, Soto will join Anthony Bemboom and Luke Bard as teammates who travel with the Angels on road trips but are not eligible to play without first replacing a player on the active roster.