The Angels optioned Peguero to Triple-A Salt Lake following Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Rays.
Los Angeles is off Thursday and likely won't announce a corresponding addition to the 26-man active roster until Friday, when Chase Silseth could be summoned from Double-A Rocket City to make a spot start in the Angels' series opener in Oakland, according to Sam Blum of The Athletic. Peguero was recalled from Triple-A on May 3 and made two appearances over his week-and-a-half-long stint with the big club, working 1.1 innings and giving up three earned runs.