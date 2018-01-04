Young signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Thursday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Young elected free agency following the 2017 season but wound up re-signing with the Angels anyway. The switch-hitting outfielder held his own while filling in for the injured Mike Trout last season, hitting .264/.336/.418 with four homers and 12 stolen bases in 47 games. He'll get a chance to compete for a role as the team's fourth outfielder in 2018.