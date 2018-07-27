Young was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Young has spent the entirety of the 2018 season with Salt Lake, where he's slashed .300/.367/.453 with five home runs, 34 RBI and 10 stolen bases in 84 games. He will provide added outfield depth behind Justin Upton, Mike Trout and Kole Calhoun during his time with the team. Young previously played in 47 contests with the Angels last year. In a corresponding move, Jabari Blash was bumped off the roster.