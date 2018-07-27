Angels' Eric Young Jr.: Contract purchased from minors
Young was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Young has spent the entirety of the 2018 season with Salt Lake, where he's slashed .300/.367/.453 with five home runs, 34 RBI and 10 stolen bases in 84 games. He will provide added outfield depth behind Justin Upton, Mike Trout and Kole Calhoun during his time with the team. Young previously played in 47 contests with the Angels last year. In a corresponding move, Jabari Blash was bumped off the roster.
More News
-
Angels' Eric Young Jr.: Not breaking camp with big-league club•
-
Angels' Eric Young Jr.: Back with Angels•
-
Eric Young Jr.: Headed for free agency•
-
Angels' Eric Young Jr.: Contract selected from Triple-A•
-
Angels' Eric Young Jr.: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Angels' Eric Young Jr.: Absent from Sunday lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Gary Sanchez is likely to miss another month, and Kris Bryant ... well, who knows? Scott White...
-
Prospects: Eloy, Vlad closing in?
Eloy Jimenez and Vladimir Guerrero are back to health and back to raking, so are they closing...