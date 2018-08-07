Young went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI in Monday's win over Detroit.

The 33-year-old made his sixth consecutive start in the outfield, taking advantage of Mike Trout's (wrist) injury. The latter is expected to miss at least a couple more games, so Young should continue to start in center until the superstar returns to action. Deep-league owners shouldn't expect much power from the veteran despite Monday's long ball, but there is some short-term potential for stolen base opportunities (10 steals in the minors this season).