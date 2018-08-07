Angels' Eric Young Jr.: Hits first homer of 2018
Young went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI in Monday's win over Detroit.
The 33-year-old made his sixth consecutive start in the outfield, taking advantage of Mike Trout's (wrist) injury. The latter is expected to miss at least a couple more games, so Young should continue to start in center until the superstar returns to action. Deep-league owners shouldn't expect much power from the veteran despite Monday's long ball, but there is some short-term potential for stolen base opportunities (10 steals in the minors this season).
More News
-
Angels' Eric Young Jr.: Makes fifth straight start•
-
Angels' Eric Young Jr.: Contract purchased from minors•
-
Angels' Eric Young Jr.: Not breaking camp with big-league club•
-
Angels' Eric Young Jr.: Back with Angels•
-
Eric Young Jr.: Headed for free agency•
-
Angels' Eric Young Jr.: Contract selected from Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire: Lynn a win for Yankees?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start