Angels' Eric Young Jr.: Nabs fifth straight start
Young will start in center field and bat second Sunday against the Indians, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Young is in the lineup for the fifth consecutive contest with Mike Trout's ongoing absence due to a wrist issue continuing to open up a spot in the outfield. The increased opportunities have yet to bear much fruit for the veteran burner, who has gone 3-for-13 at the dish over the past four games and hasn't attempted any steals. Despite his lack of productivity, Young should enjoy ample at-bats for the duration of Trout's absence.
