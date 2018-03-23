Young will not be on the Angels'Opening Day Roster.

The veteran outfielder will remain in big league camp for depth purposes over the next few days, but the team will not carry him on the Opening Day roster. Look for Young to be officially assigned to one of the Angels' minor league teams within the next week. Young had been a candidate to land a fourth or fifth outfielder role for the Angels, but he'll have to wait until later in the year before that becomes a possibility.