Angels' Eric Young Jr.: Raps three hits in win
Young went 3-for-5 with a triple and a pair of runs scored in Saturday's victory over the Rangers.
Young has been seeing everyday playing time in center with Mike Trout (personal) away from the team. The latter isn't expected to return until Aug. 24 at the earliest, allowing Young to maintain short-term value as a stolen-base threat (four steals over last 10 starts).
