Angels' Eric Young Jr.: Shifts over to left field
Young will start in left field and bat ninth Sunday against the Astros, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Since Mike Trout (wrist) returned from the disabled list Friday, Young has shifted from center to left field and will make his third straight start at the position in the series finale. The speedy 33-year-old has been in the lineup for each of the past 12 games, slashing .244/.261/.378 with three steals over that span. Despite the poor production at the plate, Young could continue to benefit from steady at-bats down the stretch with the Angels lacking in quality alternatives in the outfield.
More News
-
Angels' Eric Young Jr.: Raps three hits in win•
-
Angels' Eric Young Jr.: Triples, drives in two•
-
Angels' Eric Young Jr.: Hits first homer of 2018•
-
Angels' Eric Young Jr.: Makes fifth straight start•
-
Angels' Eric Young Jr.: Contract purchased from minors•
-
Angels' Eric Young Jr.: Not breaking camp with big-league club•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...