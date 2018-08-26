Young will start in left field and bat ninth Sunday against the Astros, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Since Mike Trout (wrist) returned from the disabled list Friday, Young has shifted from center to left field and will make his third straight start at the position in the series finale. The speedy 33-year-old has been in the lineup for each of the past 12 games, slashing .244/.261/.378 with three steals over that span. Despite the poor production at the plate, Young could continue to benefit from steady at-bats down the stretch with the Angels lacking in quality alternatives in the outfield.