Angels' Eric Young Jr.: Triples, drives in two
Young went 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk, two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Padres.
Young drove home a run on a groundout in the second inning before delivering another RBI on his first triple of the season. With Mike Trout (wrist) on the disabled list, Young has been seeing regular starts in the outfield, but he's hitting just .225/.304/.425 over 40 at-bats.
