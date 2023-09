Rivera (elbow) was activated from the 60-day injured list and assigned to High-A Tri-City, per the MiLB's transaction log.

Rivera was placed on the 60-day injured list April 6 due to an elbow injury, but he's since been cleared for game action. He's appeared in two contests so far this season, allowing four hits and two walks while fanning five over 4.1 scoreless innings.