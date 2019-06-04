Angels' Erik Rivera: Snagged by Angels in third round

The Angels have selected Rivera with the No. 121 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

A two-way player out of the Puerto Rico Baseball Academy, Rivera was announced as a left-handed pitcher, but he is also a good prospect as an outfielder, so perhaps the Angels will give him a chance to hit as well. On the mound, he is pretty raw, but has a plus fastball and a nice 6-foot-2, 195-pound frame. His secondary offerings and command have a long way to go, however.