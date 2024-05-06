White (hip) began a rehab assignment with the Angels' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate Saturday, drawing a walk in his lone plate appearance.

White started at first base and played two innings before exiting the contest, though his early departure might have been a planned arrangement. The 27-year-old has appeared in just 31 games in affiliated ball since the beginning of the 2022 season while recovering from sports hernia surgery and left hip surgery, the latter of which he underwent last May.