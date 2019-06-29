Angels' Felix Pena: Allows three runs Friday
Pena allowed three runs on two hits and four walks while striking out seven batters over five innings. He did not factor in the decision in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Athletics.
The Angels' offense was unable to get opener Noe Ramirez off the hook for the loss, while Pena was able to avoid any damage to his record. Pena has pitched to a 4.73 ERA and 1.22 WHIP over 16 appearances spanning 70.1 innings this season. He has a 75:24 K:BB ratio and a 5-2 record. He's likely to face the Rangers on Wednesday for his next appearance.
