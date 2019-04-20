Pena gave up three runs on two hits -- both home runs -- over five innings in a no-decision against the Mariners on Friday. He struck out two and walked two.

Jay Bruce touched Pena up in the second inning and Daniel Vogelbach took him yard a couple innings later. Pena was routinely behind in counts, throwing first-pitch strikes to only 10 of 19 batters faced. The 29-year-old doesn't provide much length, but he has 14 strikeouts and a 1.15 WHIP through 17.1 innings, which should be good enough to maintain a rotation spot on this team. Pena lines up to face the Yankees at home next week.