Angels' Felix Pena: Another short outing
Pena didn't factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing an unearned run on three hits and two walks over four innings while striking out two in a 4-2 win over the Brewers.
The 29-year-old wasn't quite as sharp as his line indicated, as he plunked two batters and started off only eight of 18 batters with first-pitch strikes, but the outing whittled his ERA down to 3.65. Pena has yet to complete five innings in any of his three starts, which makes him difficult to roster in most fantasy formats, but his solid ratios and 12:5 K:BB through 12.1 innings does have some value in deep AL-only leagues. He'll next take the mound Tuesday, on the road against the Rangers.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy bullpen management rankings
SportsLine's Paul Mammino tells you which closers you can trust.
-
Waivers, Winners and Losers
Austin Meadows had a monster night while Mike Trout left with a groin injury. Heath Cummings...
-
H2H Trade Chart
Think the Mike Clevinger and Luis Severino injuries present a good opportunity to buy low?...
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...