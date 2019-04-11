Pena didn't factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing an unearned run on three hits and two walks over four innings while striking out two in a 4-2 win over the Brewers.

The 29-year-old wasn't quite as sharp as his line indicated, as he plunked two batters and started off only eight of 18 batters with first-pitch strikes, but the outing whittled his ERA down to 3.65. Pena has yet to complete five innings in any of his three starts, which makes him difficult to roster in most fantasy formats, but his solid ratios and 12:5 K:BB through 12.1 innings does have some value in deep AL-only leagues. He'll next take the mound Tuesday, on the road against the Rangers.