Pena (knee) declared himself fully healthy Wednesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. "Physically, I feel 100 percent and ready to go," Pena stated through an interpreter via Zoom.

Pena is the frontrunner for the final spot in the Angels' six-man rotation, though Jaime Barria remains in contention. Even if Pena is named the sixth starter to begin the season, his role could fluctuate depending on the return of Julio Teheran (undisclosed) and timeline for Patrick Sandoval (illness) to ramp up after missing most of camp.