Pena was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Pena will take the roster spot of Keynan Middleton (elbow), who was sent to the disabled list in a corresponding move. The 28-year-old allowed a run in his only appearance with the Angels earlier in the season. He'll likely stick to low-leverage situations during his time with the big club thanks to his career 5.08 ERA across 44.1 big-league frames.