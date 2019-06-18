Pena (5-1) picked up the win Monday, giving up four runs on six hits and three walks over six innings of relief while striking out five in a 10-5 victory over the Blue Jays.

It wasn't the right-hander's sharpest outing of the year -- Pena threw 52 of 85 pitches for strikes -- but the Angels mashed four homers to support him, including one by Justin Upton in his 2019 debut. Pena will take a 4.70 ERA and 63:19 K:BB through 61.1 innings into his next appearance Saturday in St. Louis.