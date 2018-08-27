Pena (1-4) allowed three earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five across six innings to take the loss Sunday against the Astros.

All the damage against Pena came in the third inning, as he surrendered four singles and a walk to account for three earned runs. Besides that frame, Pena never faced more than four batters in an inning and pitched fairly efficiently, needing 97 pitches to record 18 outs. The 28-year-old has acquitted himself fairly well in his first year used as a starter and has a 3.84 ERA across five August starts.