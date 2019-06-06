Pena didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 10-9 win over the Athletics after giving up seven runs on eight hits and two walks over 1.2 innings.

Three of the five outs Pena recorded came via strikeouts, but that's of little consolation for fantasy managers who included him in daily or weekly lineups. Prior to Wednesday's meltdown, Pena had been excellent in his previous five outings, posting a 2.70 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 24:6 K:BB in 23.1 innings. He may have a tough time bouncing back in his next scheduled turn, which is likely to come Monday at home versus a strong Dodgers lineup.