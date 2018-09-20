Pena (3-5) took the loss Wednesday, allowing six runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three over four innings against the Athletics.

All of the damage came in a six-run fourth inning, as Pena allowed the first seven men to reach before recording an out in the frame. The 28-year-old entered Wednesday's matchup amidst a stretch of four straight quality start, but this blow up ballooned his ERA nearly half a run to 4.20. He'll look to bounce back next time out, Monday against the Rangers.