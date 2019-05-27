Angels' Felix Pena: Bypassed for start
Pena tossed a scoreless eighth inning to capture his first hold of the season Sunday in the Angels' 7-6 win over the Rangers. He worked around a walk and recorded all three of his outs via strikeout.
While Pena was dominant en route to protecting a two-run lead for the Angels, the relief appearance surely wasn't what his fantasy managers wanted to see. Prior to being deployed out of the bullpen, Pena had been lined up for a two turns as a starter/primary pitcher this week, with the first set to come Monday in Oakland. That start will now fall to Trevor Cahill, and it's unclear when or if Pena will be added back to the rotation. Though the Angels returned Andrew Heaney (elbow) from the 10-day injured list Sunday, Matt Harvey (back) was placed on the IL a day earlier to keep a spot in the rotation open for Pena.
