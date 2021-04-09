Pena is "very close to being ready again," per manager Joe Maddon, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Pena was placed on the injured list March 31 due to a Grade 1 right hamstring strain, but he appears to be doing well in his recovery and may make his return to the big club soon. It's unclear, however, where the right-hander would slot in the team's bullpen depth chart as the Angels brought in both Tony Watson and Steve Cishek near the end of spring training while rookie Chris Rodriguez has looked strong in relief.