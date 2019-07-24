Pena (8-3) was credited with the victory over the Dodgers on Tuesday, throwing 3.2 innings and allowing one run on three hits and three walks while striking out five.

Pena served as the primary pitcher behind Taylor Cole and allowed one run to pick up the victory. He needed 80 pitches to retire 11 batters -- one of whom was thrown out at home plate -- and exited in the fifth inning after allowing a pair of two-out walks. With the win, Pena moves to 8-3 on the year despite an uninspiring 4.82 ERA. He'll likely function as a bulk reliever again in his next scheduled appearance at home against Baltimore on Sunday.