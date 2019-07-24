Angels' Felix Pena: Collects eighth win
Pena (8-3) was credited with the victory over the Dodgers on Tuesday, throwing 3.2 innings and allowing one run on three hits and three walks while striking out five.
Pena served as the primary pitcher behind Taylor Cole and allowed one run to pick up the victory. He needed 80 pitches to retire 11 batters -- one of whom was thrown out at home plate -- and exited in the fifth inning after allowing a pair of two-out walks. With the win, Pena moves to 8-3 on the year despite an uninspiring 4.82 ERA. He'll likely function as a bulk reliever again in his next scheduled appearance at home against Baltimore on Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...
-
Waiver Wire: Catching Rays
Heath Cummings has five under-owned players you need to add for the stretch run.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Time to dump Riley?
Chris Towers addresses Austin Riley's recent downturn and offers up several names to target...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Kyle Hendricks down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal