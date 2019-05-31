Angels' Felix Pena: Collects win as primary pitcher
Pena (3-1) earned the win versus Seattle on Thursday, throwing 5.1 innings and allowing three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out eight.
Serving as the primary pitcher behind an opener for the sixth time this season, Pena gave the Angels 5.1 solid but inefficient innings. He needed 102 pitches to retire 16 batters but kept Seattle hitters off balance most of the night, striking out eight. Pena figures to see more appearances as a bulk reliever this year since he has put up good numbers in the role thus far, posting a 3-0 record with a 3.13 ERA.
