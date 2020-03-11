Angels' Felix Pena: Could pitch in spring games
Pena (knee) is throwing bullpen sessions and could get into "a few" Cactus League games, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Pena has been on the mend since undergoing right knee surgery last August. While he won't be ready for Opening Day, manager Joe Maddon is optimistic that Pena will be able to take the mound by the end of the spring schedule. "I don't have a definitive finish line," Maddon indicated. "But he's doing well. Real well."
