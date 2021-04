Pena (hamstring) has started running and may be able to throw a bullpen session early in the coming week, the Associated Press reports.

Pena was placed on the 10-day injured listed with a right hamstring strain March 31, though the injury dates back to March 15. The 31-year-old's ability to run suggests that the issue is improving, and he should need only a few bullpen sessions before he's able to rejoin the club. Pena is eligible to come off the IL on April 10.