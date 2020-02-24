Pena (knee) would likely serve as a reliever at the start of the season if he makes the Angels' Opening Day roster, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Pena underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee in mid-August, but he's been able to resume throwing off a mound already as spring training gets underway. Manager Joe Maddon previously said that he expects that Pena will be fully healthy by Opening Day. However, Maddon also said Monday that Pena's work at the beginning of the season could come out of the bullpen due to the workload he'll be taking on during the spring as he works his way back from his injury. Much of Pena's work in 2019 came as the primary pitcher, and he posted a 4.58 ERA and 101:34 K:BB over 96.1 innings prior to undergoing surgery.