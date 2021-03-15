site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Felix Pena: Dealing with hamstring issue
Pena left Monday's game against Cincinnati with right hamstring irritation.
Pena's initial diagnosis isn't anything too worrisome, though it's possible that diagnosis gets updated following further tests. The righty looks set to win a bullpen role if healthy.
