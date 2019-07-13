Pena (7-2) picked up the win Friday against the Mariners after tossing seven no-hit innings with two strikeouts and one walk.

Pena came into the third inning with a 9-0 lead behind opener Taylor Cole and shut the Mariners out the rest of the way. Together, the two pitchers threw a combined no-hitter as the Angels honored the memory of Tyler Skaggs in their first home game since his tragic passing. Overall this season, Pena has compiled a 4.32 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 86:27 K:BB over 19 appearances.