Pena (knee) was diagnosed with a torn ACL after exiting early in his start in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Indians, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. He's slated to undergo surgery within the next few days and is expected to require 6-to-9 months to recover.

Pena retired the first five batters he faced Saturday before exiting after he took a spill while recording a putout at first base. The Angels revealed earlier Sunday that Pena would land on the 10-day injured list with a right knee sprain, with DiGiovanna's follow-up report indicating the right-hander sustained ligament damage that will spell an end to his season. The team may be able to pinpoint a more precise timeline for Pena once the surgery is completed, but he looks at major risk of being a spectator for the beginning of spring training. He'll wrap up the 2019 campaign with an 8-3 record, 4.58 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 101:34 K:BB across 96.1 innings.