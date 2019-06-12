Pena (4-1) took over in the second inning against the Dodgers on Tuesday and picked up the win, pitching 3.2 innings and allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four.

Though Pena labored by throwing 74 pitches in 3.2 innings, he was credited with the win due to his role as the primary pitcher following an opener. While his performance Tuesday was hardly perfect, it was a dramatic improvement over his last outing in which he gave up seven runs in 1.2 innings. Pena now sports a 4.55 ERA and 1.19 WHIP on the season.