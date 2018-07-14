Pena didn't factor into the decision against the Dodgers on Friday, yielding one earned run on three hits over four innings, striking out five and walking three in the Angels' eventual 3-2 loss.

Pena limited the Dodgers to just the one earned in this contest, but he couldn't end up working his way deep enough into the game to put himself in line for a victory, as he exited after just four innings and 74 pitches. He'll take a 3.42 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP over 26.1 innings into the All-Star break.