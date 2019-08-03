Pena was removed from Saturday's game with an apparent ankle or knee injury, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Pena had an awkward landing while lunging for a throw covering first base during the second inning and appeared to roll his left ankle, but it looked as though his right knee may have been the issue as he was helped off the field, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. More information should be available on the injury as he is further evaluated.