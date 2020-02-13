Angels' Felix Pena: Expected back for Opening Day
Angels manager Joe Maddon said Thursday that he expects Pena (knee) to be fully healthy by the time Opening Day arrives, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Per Ardaya, Pena has already resumed throwing off a mound, an encouraging sign after he underwent surgery in mid-August to address a torn ACL in his right knee. The 28-year-old will need to prove he can field his position without issue before he's cleared for Cactus League action, but Maddon's comments suggest that Pena will be able to pitch in games before the spring ends. It's less certain if Pena will be able to build up his innings enough to make a serious run at an Opening Day rotation spot, however, so the Angels may prefer to assign him to Triple-A Salt Lake to begin the campaign.
