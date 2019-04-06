Pena didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 3-1 win over the Rangers, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over 4.2 innings while striking out seven.

The right-hander pitched well enough to get the win, but with a runner on first and two outs in the fifth inning of a 1-1 game, Pena got the hook. He threw 58 of 90 pitches in the outing, and while his lack of length will make it tough for him to get into the win column consistently, he has supplied some fantasy value with a 10:3 K:BB through 8.1 innings. Pena will next take the mound Wednesday, at home against the Brewers.