Pena didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's loss to the Diamondbacks, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out 12 over six innings.

It won't go down as a quality start thanks to getting in trouble early -- including allowing a two-run homer in the first inning -- but Pena overpowered Arizona hitters en route to easily topping his career-high strikeout total. The 28-year-old is now averaging more than a strikeout per inning (59:23 K:BB over 55.2 innings) and is working to a 4.53 ERA. He'll face the Astros at home on Sunday next time out.