Pena is slated to work behind an opener in Thursday's game against the Rangers.

The Angels have yet to announce which pitcher will work ahead of Pena, but the right-hander will be tasked with covering the bulk of the innings out of the bullpen, as is typically the case when his turn in the rotation comes up. Pena wrapped up June with a 7.97 ERA, 1.82 WHIP and 24:11 K:BB in 20.1 innings across five appearances.