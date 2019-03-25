Pena notched nine strikeouts over 3.1 innings in Sunday's 8-4 exhibition win over the Dodgers. He yielded one run in the outing, giving up three hits and issuing two walks.

Pena had already secured his spot in the Angels' Opening Day rotation heading into the weekend, but his stellar showing in the Freeway Series might only help his case for sticking in a starting role once Andrew Heaney (elbow) is cleared to return from the injured list. After finishing the spring with a 3.07 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 14.2 innings, Pena should at the very least make for an interesting streaming option in his first regular-season start Saturday at pitcher-friendly Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.