Angels' Felix Pena: Finishes spring in style
Pena notched nine strikeouts over 3.1 innings in Sunday's 8-4 exhibition win over the Dodgers. He yielded one run in the outing, giving up three hits and issuing two walks.
Pena had already secured his spot in the Angels' Opening Day rotation heading into the weekend, but his stellar showing in the Freeway Series might only help his case for sticking in a starting role once Andrew Heaney (elbow) is cleared to return from the injured list. After finishing the spring with a 3.07 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 14.2 innings, Pena should at the very least make for an interesting streaming option in his first regular-season start Saturday at pitcher-friendly Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers, busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...