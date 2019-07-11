Pena will follow opener Taylor Cole on Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Pena hasn't officially started a game since mid-April but regularly throwing four or more innings following an opener. The strategy increases his fantasy value slightly, as he can earn wins without pitching five innings and gets to skip the toughest part of the opposition's order the first time through the line, but he remains not particularly interesting due to his 4.72 ERA.

