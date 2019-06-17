Angels' Felix Pena: Following opener again
Pena is slated to work behind opening pitcher Luis Garcia in Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Pena has only drawn four traditional starts all season, but he's seen as a member of the rotation and continues to receive regular turns every four to five days. Though Pena has most commonly worked behind Cam Bedrosian, the Angels will preserve Bedrosian for late-inning work in the series opener and instead turn to Garcia to lead things off. Like Bedrosian before him, Garcia is expected to be limited to only an inning or two as the opener before turning the game over to Pena, who should fill the bulk of the frames. Pena has been stellar on the whole this season but has stumbled in his last two turns through the rotation, yielding nine runs on 14 hits and three walks over just 5.1 innings.
