Pena will work behind opening pitcher Noe Ramirez in Friday's game against the Athletics, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Angels seem committed to using Pena as a primary pitcher at this point, as only four of his 15 outings to date have come as a traditional starter. After a stellar May, Pena's numbers have taken a dramatic turn for the worse in June. Over his four turns as a primary pitcher this month, Pena has yielded 17 runs (15 earned) on 24 hits and seven walks over 15.1 innings.