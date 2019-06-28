Angels' Felix Pena: Following opener Friday
Pena will work behind opening pitcher Noe Ramirez in Friday's game against the Athletics, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The Angels seem committed to using Pena as a primary pitcher at this point, as only four of his 15 outings to date have come as a traditional starter. After a stellar May, Pena's numbers have taken a dramatic turn for the worse in June. Over his four turns as a primary pitcher this month, Pena has yielded 17 runs (15 earned) on 24 hits and seven walks over 15.1 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Bo Bichette next for Jays?
The Blue Jays have another second-generation stud at Triple-A and the Braves have another young...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Giancarlo Stanton is on the IL again, but that's just the tip of the iceberg, according to...